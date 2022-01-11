ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Celtics and Pacers played the ugliest game imaginable Monday

By Alex Reimer
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dKOvz_0diYBEdf00

Neither the Celtics nor Pacers appeared to want to win their game Monday at the TD Garden. The proof is in the box score.

The Celtics walked away with an important 101-98 win in overtime, despite suffering another fourth quarter offensive meltdown and missing 20 of 28 3-pointers. But they were able to escape with the victory, because the Pacers couldn’t finish them. The two teams combined to go 19-for-65 from 3-point range.

Yikes.

The offensive disaster was on full display over the final four minutes of regulation. Tied at 81, the Celtics and Pacers missed seven straight shots before Jayson Tatum hit a layup with 1:54 left to put Boston up. But the lead was temporary. The Celtics quickly found themselves trailing 89-85 with 45.6 seconds remaining, after Josh Richardson committed a dumb foul on Justin Holiday, who hit both of his free throws.

Not to be outdone, the Pacers fouled Robert Williams III on the next possession, putting Time Lord at the line, where he went 2-for-2. Teams are taught to play clean basketball at the end of tight games, but the Celtics and Pacers apparently didn’t receive the memo. Lance Stephenson hogged the ball on Indiana’s subsequent possession before bricking a long 2-pointer off the front of the rim, and Jaylen Brown grabbed the rebound. The Celtics, who were down by two with 12.2 seconds left, appeared to be in prime position to tie the game or take the lead.

But first, there was more ineptitude. Tatum threw the ball inside only to see it sail over the backboard and out of bounds. The Celtics regained control, and Tatum was able to sink a baseline jumper to tie up the game at 89.

Mercifully, the Celtics decided to turn into an actual basketball team over the final five minutes, with Brown and Tatum combining for nine points.

They won the game, but everybody who watched was a loser.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Boston Celtics: Dennis Schroder traded to Cavs for youth, pick in N.A.N mock

Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer revealed three teams as Dennis Schroder landing spots at the trade deadline the Boston Celtics could explore as trade partners. The Houdini came up with a mock deal this morning that would see Schroder head to the Big Apple and has explored a deal to get him to ‘The Land’ in the past as well.
NBA
ESPN

NBA mailbag: Should the Boston Celtics' stars be split up and other urgent trade decisions

Which struggling teams should have the most urgency to make major changes before the Feb. 10 NBA trade deadline at 3 p.m. ET?. Let's focus on a group of four teams currently outside the top nine in the standings in their respective conferences: the Boston Celtics, Indiana Pacers, Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings. The simplest argument this time of year is that these teams should "blow it up," making major changes to their core.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bulls — playing without Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball — lose their 3rd straight after a buzzer-beater falls short in a 114-112 loss to Boston Celtics

DeMar DeRozan seemed poised for another miracle with the final handful of seconds ticking off the clock in Boston on Saturday night. DeRozan already had scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to lead a short-handed Chicago Bulls team within punching distance of the Celtics. He already had dished a pass to Nikola Vučević for a wide-open 3-pointer to take the lead, then launched himself inside ...
NBA
firstsportz.com

Jayson Tatum plays ‘blame-game’ after Celtics register embarrassing loss against Sixers

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics have been consistently inconsistent so far this season but again it isn’t the team one who knows Basketball can really doubt and criticize. But the reality being very different the Boston Celtics are currently the most criticized National Basketball Association team as the duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown again fell short against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Boston Celtics are currently ranked as the 11th seed in the eastern conference with the record of 21 wins and 22 looses at below .500.
NBA
NBC Sports

Celtics lose another starter to health and safety protocols

After missing Wednesday's game due to injury, the Boston Celtics will be without Marcus Smart once again on Friday for another ailment. Smart became the latest member of the Celtics to enter the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, which will keep him out for at least the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Myles Turner
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Bill Simmons
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Josh Richardson
Person
Justin Holiday
Person
Lance Stephenson
NBA Analysis Network

This Celtics-Mavericks Trade Features Jalen Brunson To Boston

The Boston Celtics have had an up-and-down 2021-22 NBA season, to say the least. So far, they’ve been the definition of a .500 basketball team. The C’s have only won three games in a row twice this year, and have never been able to make that number four.
NBA
CBS Sports

NBA COVID fallout: Pacers' Lance Stephenson on his second 10-day, Nuggets still interested in DeMarcus Cousins

In response to the omicron variant of COVID-19, the NBA and the players union agreed to new rules aimed at helping teams field fuller rosters and helping the league avoid postponements. Teams are permitted to sign one replacement player for each player who tests positive for COVID-19, and teams are required to sign at least one replacement player if two test positive, at least two replacement players if three test positive and at least three if four or more test positive, per ESPN. (For a game to be played, both teams must have eight available players.)
NBA
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacers
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
theScore

Watch: Cade gets ejected for pointing after poster dunk

Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham was ejected from Sunday's matinee contest against the Phoenix Suns. Cunningham received his second technical foul for pointing after an electric poster slam on Jalen Smith. It wasn't clear whether the 2021 first overall pick pointed at his own bench or Smith. Cunningham tallied 21...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Blazers’ Damian Lillard drops truth bomb on Lakers star Russell Westbrook’s trash-talking ways

Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard and Russell Westbrook aren’t exactly the best of friends. These two are some of the most intense competitors you can ever come across and they have had their fair share of battles against each other on the basketball court. For his part, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar has earned a reputation of being a bit of a loudmouth whenever he takes the court. Even Dame himself would agree and apparently, the Blazers guard knows all about Westbrook’s secret.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook gets brutally honest about ‘regret’ over joining LeBron James, Lakers

It’s no secret that Russell Westbrook has not been the perfect fit for the Los Angeles Lakers since that blockbuster trade last summer. The former league MVP has still been stuffing the stat sheet — as he has been throughout his decorated career — but somehow, he just hasn’t found his groove playing alongside the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Hollywood.
NBA
FOX Sports

Shannon Sharpe reacts to Dwyane Wade saying Michael Jordan will be forgotten in GOAT talks unlike LeBron I UNDISPUTED

The Michael Jordan/LeBron James GOAT debate has been going on for years now, but Dwyane Wade thinks that the argument will fall by the wayside sooner than later. On a new podcast, the three-time NBA champion said quote: 'We're not gonna be the ones having a conversation about the GOATs. Now it's going to be the younger, younger, younger generation. And they're gonna forget about Jordan like we forget about Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar].' Shannon Sharpe discusses how much truth there is to D-Wade's comments.
NBA
FanSided

Chicago Bulls should wait and sign one of these 3 buyout candidates

Even after coming off a brutal loss to the Brooklyn Nets, the Chicago Bulls still remain atop the Eastern Conference. Although, that loss only confirmed some common suspicions. The Bulls saw Derrick Jones Jr. go out with a knee injury within the first 30 seconds of that game, and thus...
NBA
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
768K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy