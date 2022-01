LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Monday! As you’re waking up the clear skies have allowed for temperatures to drop into the 20s with wind chills in the teens for some locations. This afternoon will climb into the upper 50s and low to mid 60s, which is above-average for mid January standards. While winds are currently out of the north, they’ll turn towards the south after 9 this morning increasing to 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts as high as the low 20s.

LAWTON, OK ・ 1 HOUR AGO