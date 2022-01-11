ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bottega Veneta Takes Over Part of Great Wall for Chinese New Year

By Tianwei Zhang
 5 days ago
GO BIG OR GO HOME : Bottega Veneta is taking over part of the Great Wall to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year.

The message of Happy New Year, written in Chinese, together with the company’s logo, are displayed in shades of the brand’s signature green and orange, which is a symbol of luck in Chinese, on a sloped portion of the Great Wall.

Together with this installation, which will remain in place until Jan. 12, the Italian brand has pledged a donation to support the renovation and maintenance of the “Shanhai Pass,” the starting point of the eastern end of the Great Wall. Historically, this pass is known as the “First Pass under Heaven.”

For the holiday season,  the brand also is changing its signature green to an orange hue and adding a subtle tiger pattern to its Cassette intrecciato leather bag for its Chinese New Year capsule.

The Great Wall rarely opens itself to fashion initiatives. The last international brand that hosted a fashion event on the Great Wall was Fendi back in 2007.

Brands Buoyant on Year of Tiger Collections for Affluent Chinese Diaspora

Bottega Veneta Supports Italian Creativity With New Project

