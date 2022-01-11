ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Nearly 9 in 10 say they know someone who’s gotten COVID-19

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Mychael Schnell
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35pfYy_0diYAg7g00

( The Hill ) — Nearly nine in 10 people in a new poll said they personally know someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, illustrating how widely the virus has spread over almost two years in the U.S.

The poll , conducted by Axios and Ipsos, found that 88% personally know someone in the U.S who has tested positive for COVID-19. Only 11% of respondents said they do not personally know someone who has tested positive for the virus.

Axios and Ipsos conducted the poll between Jan. 7-10.

The month marked the largest percentage of respondents who said they personally know someone who has tested positive for the virus. Axios and Ipsos have been asking adults that question at least once a month since March 2020, the same month the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

The number, however, has fluctuated over the roughly two years of the pandemic, both rising and falling from month to month. For example, 82% of respondents said they personally knew someone who tested positive for the virus in late May, but that number dropped to 75% in mid-July.

Search finished at missing girl’s last-known residence

The poll results come as the U.S. is seeing a nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases, driven in part by the highly transmissible omicron variant. The U.S. recorded a record 1.35 million new COVID-19 cases on Monday, marking the highest daily infection count of the pandemic.

Early data, however, suggests that the omicron variant may cause less severe illness in fully vaccinated individuals compared to previous strains. Recent death counts have remained lower than previous waves of the pandemic.

Hospitalizations, however, are creeping up. More than 136,000 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, which broke the previous record of 132,051 that was set in January of last year.

Health experts are warning that while omicron infections may be less severe compared to previous variants, the large number of cases could strain hospital systems.

The Axios/Ipsos survey polled 1,054 adults. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Weather#Ipsos#Omicron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
5 On Your Side

You were around someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Now what?

With COVID once again running rampant in the community, chances are you know someone who has had it recently—so what should you do?. The CDC defines a "close contact" as spending at least a cumulative 15 minutes within 24 hours unmasked and less than six feet away from someone who tests positive for COVID-19, beginning two days before that person tests positive or two days before they begin showing symptoms.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Boston Globe

What to do if you’re a close contact to someone with COVID-19

Across New England, COVID-19 cases are surging, with hospitalizations creeping upward, too. Public health experts have released guidance for those who test positive: Isolate. Keep distance. Wash your hands. Those rules apply to a growing swath of the population: Cases in Massachusetts have risen 172 percent over the past two weeks, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It seems more likely than ever that someone you know has COVID-19.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Slate

Surgeon General on COVID: “Next Few Weeks Will Be Tough”

Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy warned Sunday that COVID-19 infections are set to continue increasing in much of the country and the “next few weeks will be tough.” Speaking as the number of daily COVID-19 cases passed 800,000, Murthy said there was reason to be optimistic cases would decrease in some parts of the country but others are still set to see an increase. “The challenge is that the entire country is not moving at the same pace,” Murthy said on CNN’s State of the Union. “The Omicron wave started later in other parts of the country. We shouldn’t expect a national peak in the coming days.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Omicron COVID-19 variant should not be called ‘mild,’ WHO says

The World Health Organization warned against using the term “mild” to describe the omicron variant of the coronavirus, BBC News reports. Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general for the WHO, said the omicron variant has been spreading so fast that health systems are facing tremendous pressure, according to BBC News.
PUBLIC HEALTH
blackchronicle.com

Ben Carson Claims Hydroxychloroquine & Ivermectin Effective Against COVID

Dr. Ben Carson appeared on Hannity on Fox News last week where he touted the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin as treatments against COVID-19. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. “The Biden White House – they downplay anything that is not ‘Get...
PUBLIC HEALTH
hngn.com

WHO Predicts Half of Western Europe’s Population Could Be Infected With COVID-19, Says Countries With Lower Vaccination Coverage Are At Higher Risk

The World Health Organization (WHO) just made a shocking prediction regarding COVID-19 in Western Europe. They said that by mid-March, more than half of the countries' population would most likely be infected by Omicron. As of press writing, more than 7 million Omicron cases have been reported across Europe during...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
371K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy