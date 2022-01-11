ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Nails OT winner

 5 days ago

Carlson converted all five of his field-goal attempts and added two extra points in Sunday's 35-32 overtime win over...

wbrc.com

Daniel Carlson confident going into playoffs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Auburn kicker, Daniel Carlson, is getting ready for the Raiders Wild Card Game against the Bengals. Carlson has a 93% FG percentage this year. He has also booted many game-winning kicks this season, including the one against the Chargers in OT that sent Las Vegas to the post-season.
The Spun

Troy Aikman’s Comment On Cowboys-49ers Is Going Viral

FOX NFL broadcaster and former Cowboy great Troy Aikman didn’t seem to be too happy that he and Joe Buck were in Tampa Bay rather than Dallas. As Buck teased the next Sunday NFC playoff matchup between the Cowboys and 49ers on CBS, Aikman voiced his displeasure with some coded language.
The Big Lead

Ref Runs Into Dak Prescott, Costs Cowboys Final Play

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the dumbest way possible Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys were on a late drive in an attempt to steal a last-second win in the Wild Card round, made a terrible play-call, then had an official cost them precious time as they tried to stop the clock. It was freaking wild.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Dak Prescott Said About The Refs

Dallas Cowboys fans were not happy with the officiating at the end of Sunday night’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The Cowboys lost to the 49ers, 23-17, when Dak Prescott was unable to spike the ball in time with the clock running out. Following the game, Cowboys fans...
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Called Out For What He Said On Sunday

FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw faced some criticism for what he said about the Philadelphia Eagles defense on Sunday morning. Bradshaw, a Hall of Fame quarterback turned analyst for FOX, believed the Philadelphia Eagles’ secondary could be their weakness against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumored To Be Focusing On 5 Schools

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program. The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Russell Wilson News

Aaron Rodgers will reportedly not be the only star National Football League quarterback to explore his options this offseason. There’s been a lot of speculation about Russell Wilson as of late. While the Seattle Seahawks quarterback has said his plan is to stick around and compete for Super Bowls, he will reportedly explore his options this offseason.
CBS Boston

How The Patriots Reacted To Their 47-17 Playoff Loss To Bills

BOSTON (CBS) — That was brutal. Embarrassing. Toss in whatever adjective you’d like to describe the Patriots’ 47-17 Wild Card loss to the Bills. No matter how you define it, the loss ended New England’s 2021 season. It was a year that started with some extra juice with rookie quarterback Mac Jones taking over and a defense that looked to be one of the best in the NFL. There was a lot of hope that the Patriots would be back in the postseason after a one-year absence, and those expectations felt a little low when the Pats shook off a tough...
The Spun

Bruce Arians Reveals Why He Smacked A Buccaneers Player

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a pretty easy win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round on Sunday afternoon. However, things got a little tense on the Buccaneers sideline late in the second half. Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians was seen smacking one of his players in...
ClutchPoints

Derek Carr’s future with Raiders gets first major hint

The Las Vegas Raiders overcame a myriad of obstacles to make the playoffs this season. As they prepare to face the Cincinnati Bengals, they will have to get serious about the team’s future regardless of the outcome. The most important factor of Las Vegas’ future is the Derek Carr situation.
CBS Boston

Hurley: For The Patriots … That Was Embarrassing

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Things change quickly in the NFL. But not like this. When the Patriots visited the Bills a little over a month ago, they bullied the home team so badly that local reporters were left to ask veteran defensive leaders if they were embarrassed by what had just happened. This time around, the story was flipped completely. Only this time, the Patriots didn’t face any questions about being embarrassed. Because it didn’t need to be asked. Longtime captain and three-time Super Bowl champion Devin McCourty volunteered that description on his own. Devin McCourty: “Embarrassing.” pic.twitter.com/vW01J1dQ0j — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) January 16,...
