SB Nation Reacts surveys this week hit the topic of head coaching positions. Which job out there is the most desirable open position in the NFL? I was surprised to see the Miami Dolphins took the top spot. I actually rated them below the Chicago Bears and above the Jacksonville Jaguars. Whoever takes that job has to know that the owner will fire you for winning more games than losing... in the AFC East where the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots are dominating.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO