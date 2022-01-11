Weekend proves a busy one for Cullman County Sheriff’s Office with multiple arrests

CULLMAN, Ala. – Multiple unrelated arrests from Thursday-Sunday kept the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office busy.

At approximately midnight on Thursday, January 6, CCSO Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Dodge City area. Tori Montana Stansell, 21, of Logan was the driver of the vehicle.

Stansell was found to be in possession of numerous illegal substances, arrested and charged with: possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joshua Alexander Gatlin (Photos courtesy of CCSO)

On Friday, January 7, CCSO deputies arrested Joshua Alexander Gatlin, 25, of Hanceville at his residence for multiple warrants, which were: domestic violence in the third degree /harassing communications – distributing obscene material and assault / child abuse – simple.

Terry Joe Teague (Photos courtesy of CCSO)

Also arrested on January 7 was Terry Joe Teague, 36, of Hartselle for two warrants. He was charged with: larceny / theft from a banking institution and fraud / identity theft.

Additionally, the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a business in the West Point area in reference to a subject on scene.

Brian Wayne Rogers (Photos courtesy of CCSO)

Brian Wayne Rogers, 35, of West Point, was identified and found to be in possession of methamphetamine. He was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance.

Steven Andrew Waters (Photos courtesy of CCSO)

On Sunday, January 9, CCSO deputies located Steven Andrew Waters, 42, of Hanceville in the area of Duck River.

Waters was arrested on multiple warrants that included: violation of SORNA, failure to register as a sex offender (three counts), sex offender / violation of homelessness restrictions, failure to appear on a possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of travel restrictions for a sex offender.

“I am very proud of how proactive our deputies continue to be as we work to keep drugs and crime out of our county. Here at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, we will continue to do everything we can to keep the citizens of Cullman County safe,” said Sheriff Gentry.

