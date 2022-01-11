ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

Weekend proves a busy one for Cullman County Sheriff’s Office with multiple arrests

By Lauren Estes
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nBhbR_0diYA25z00

CULLMAN, Ala. – Multiple unrelated arrests from Thursday-Sunday kept the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office busy.

At approximately midnight on Thursday, January 6, CCSO Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Dodge City area. Tori Montana Stansell, 21, of Logan was the driver of the vehicle.

Stansell was found to be in possession of numerous illegal substances, arrested and charged with: possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20XFmP_0diYA25z00
Joshua Alexander Gatlin (Photos courtesy of CCSO)

On Friday, January 7, CCSO deputies arrested Joshua Alexander Gatlin, 25, of Hanceville at his residence for multiple warrants, which were: domestic violence in the third degree /harassing communications – distributing obscene material and assault / child abuse – simple.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LyeSH_0diYA25z00
Terry Joe Teague (Photos courtesy of CCSO)

Also arrested on January 7 was Terry Joe Teague, 36, of Hartselle for two warrants. He was charged with: larceny / theft from a banking institution and fraud / identity theft.

Additionally, the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a business in the West Point area in reference to a subject on scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NmAwG_0diYA25z00
Brian Wayne Rogers (Photos courtesy of CCSO)

Brian Wayne Rogers, 35, of West Point, was identified and found to be in possession of methamphetamine. He was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ICWGm_0diYA25z00
Steven Andrew Waters (Photos courtesy of CCSO)

On Sunday, January 9, CCSO deputies located Steven Andrew Waters, 42, of Hanceville in the area of Duck River.

Waters was arrested on multiple warrants that included: violation of SORNA, failure to register as a sex offender (three counts), sex offender / violation of homelessness restrictions, failure to appear on a possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of travel restrictions for a sex offender.

“I am very proud of how proactive our deputies continue to be as we work to keep drugs and crime out of our county. Here at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, we will continue to do everything we can to keep the citizens of Cullman County safe,” said Sheriff Gentry.

Copyright 2021 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported January 14, 2022

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported January 14, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police Department Incidents January 12 January 13 Arrests January 13 Watkins, Dekoda J.; 28 third-degree theft of property Marion, Chasey R.; 37 FTA- fourth-degree theft of property (4 counts)FTA- third-degree criminal trespassFTA- possession of drug paraphernalia Lee, Haley R.; 38 criminal mischief Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
1K+
Followers
492
Post
111K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy