WHITE PLAINS, NY — Olivia Raimo was sentenced for using a straight razor to slit the wrist of a New Rochelle senior she married to illegally obtain U.S. citizenship. Raimo, 30, was sentenced on Jan. 13, 2022, to 15 years in state prison, with five years of post-release supervision on her plea of guilty to Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, a felony.

NEW ROCHELLE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO