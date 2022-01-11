New Years, new you…new worries? How to not let your parental anxieties take over
(WGHP) — It’s a new year, and that can mean all new worries.
Especially for parents.
It’s normal to worry about your children, but sometimes it can get overwhelming.
On today’s Mommy Matters, taking a lot at some of the more common parental worries, and how to manage your concerns.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.
Comments / 0