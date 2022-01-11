ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

New Years, new you…new worries? How to not let your parental anxieties take over

By Emily Mikkelsen
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13mDzv_0diY9UTa00

(WGHP) — It’s a new year, and that can mean all new worries.

Especially for parents.

It’s normal to worry about your children, but sometimes it can get overwhelming.

On today’s Mommy Matters, taking a lot at some of the more common parental worries, and how to manage your concerns.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

2 men charged in Winston-Salem’s first homicide of 2022, police say both were in jail on unrelated charges

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Charges have been filed in connection to the first homicide of 2022, police say. Police found Victor Floyd Hardy shot on Patterson Avenue early Monday morning. He was pronounced dead at the scene. On Friday, police charged Matthew Logan West, 24, with murder in connection to Hardy’s death. West was already […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
psychologytoday.com

Parents: Set Your New Year's Intentions, Not Resolutions

Many parents have high level of residual anxiety about our physical and emotional well-being as we work through the COVID-19 pandemic. Shift your intentions from the outer world to the inner world of your body and mind, which makes the most lasting impact. Set goals that are achievable on a...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Anxieties#Wghp
fox4now.com

Your Healthy Family: How to keep your New Year's Resolutions

Anyone who’s ever made a New Year’s resolution knows they’re hard to keep. A Psychologist from the Cleveland Clinic said real and lasting change happens when a person feels ready — not on an arbitrary date on a calendar. "Each and every year, people tend to...
RELATIONSHIPS
InspireMore

‘She’s just my stepmom.’ I wasn’t on the daycare list. I’m left off emails because I’m not a ‘primary’ parent.’: Woman navigates blended family life, ‘I’m more than JUST a stepmom’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “As a child, I was raised by my mother and an amazing extended family. My biological father didn’t believe I was his and therefore didn’t want to be a part of my life. My mom did an amazing job, but I always felt like a part of me was missing. At 5 years old, I was fatherless and unbeknownst to me, had developed abandonment issues. That was until my mom married my stepdad with kids from a previous marriage and all was made right, or so I thought.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
wspa.com

New Year New You

“The following is sponsored content from A-1 BROADCAST”. The new year brings new beginnings, whether it’s finances, family or fitness. Here to start you on the right track is celebrity beauty and lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg with some ideas to help create a new you in the new year.
LIFESTYLE
local21news.com

New year, new you? How to conquer your New Year's resolution

PENNSYLVANIA — With the new year comes a fresh start and a time to set goals. Over 40 percent of Americans reported weight gain during the pandemic. So chances are your New Year’s goal might be to get back on track with nutrition and fitness in 2022. But...
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
ABC 4

Take care of your emotional heath in the new year

Sariah Bastian of Beyond Breath Coaching talked setting New Year’s Goals for emotional health as well as physical health, as they both go hand in hand! For example, say you are stressed about a full night of sleep which keeps you from getting up in the morning to work out? We often fall into the cycle of shame, and setting goals.
MENTAL HEALTH
bulverdespringbranchchamber.com

New Year, New You, New Biz: Find Your Motivation in 2022

If you’re like me—and almost everyone else in this country—the end of the year is a time to look back and assess. I enjoy the nostalgia and reminiscing that occurs at this time of year, but it can also be a time of dread. It’s a time to realize you either hit the mark or you didn’t. And if you did, you may be apprehensive about being able to do it again in the new year.
SMALL BUSINESS
FOX8 News

Kernersville man charged with first-degree murder after allegedly telling officials his girlfriend shot herself, deputies say

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a Kernersville man in connection to the death of his girlfriend. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a call about a suicide attempt on Piney Grove Road in Kernersville on Nov. 10, 2020. The caller said that his girlfriend had […]
KERNERSVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Pets and snow: What you need to know about North Carolina emergency shelters, snow safety, neglect concerns

(WGHP) — Winter weather means a ton a fun for some of our furry friends and possibly life-threatening conditions for others. When there’s snow, sleet, hail and freezing rain, pet owners must be extra vigilant to keep their pets safe. Fortunately, local organizations are doing their best to help. ReadyNC keeps an up-to-date list of […]
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
17K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy