Energy Industry

How to cut your energy costs

fox26houston.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are some steps you can take to save...

www.fox26houston.com

foodmanufacture.co.uk

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and ABP: how to cut energy bills

Food and drink processors will need to use new technologies and creative business cases over the next few years to boost energy efficiency and meet green goals. That's according to speakers from ABP Food Group and Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP), who will present at Food Manufacture's forthcoming webinar Lean & Green: Save Costs & The Planet, sponsored by ESB Energy.
WTOL-TV

LIST | Tips on how to cut energy costs during winter months

As "National Cut Your Energy Costs Day" approaches on Jan. 10, FirstEnergy would like to remind people how they can manage their energy use while staying warm – especially as many people continue to spend more time at home during the pandemic. While customers are unable to control the...
101wkqx.com

Energy costs have spiked 33% nationwide- here’s how to save on your bill

With the cost of everything going up quickly, you’ve probably felt the dent in your wallet already from soaring energy costs. They’ve gone up 33% nationwide! A lot of people have been looking at their bills thinking it’s a mistake, but they’re correct. Here are some ways that you can try to save a little bit on your energy bill. First, try turning down your thermostat down just a little bit. A few degrees here and there can really add up in the long run. Also, turn it down more when you leave the house. I’m not saying turn it off so the pipes burst, just enough to make it cost-efficient! Reach out to your provider if you think you might have problems paying your bill. There are plenty of programs out there to help!
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
rismedia.com

Biden Administration Funding to Address Home Energy Costs

The Biden-Harris Administration recently announced a state-by-state breakdown of funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). Funded by the American Rescue Plan, it will help states, localities and tribes address home energy costs this winter. The Administration announced that a total of fourteen major utility companies have made commitments to prevent shutting off utilities for Americans applying for aid and expedite assistance, with seven new commitments today building on commitments made last November.
yourmoney.com

How to prepare your home for a power cut

Snow and ice is predicted to hit most of Scotland and the north of England over the coming days, with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning for several areas. GoCompare say weather-related incidents are sometimes considered as accidental damage by some home insurers, so it’s important that householders know if they are covered for this, should they need to claim.
Popculture

The Perfect Temperature Setting That Could Cut Down Your Heating Bill

This time of year, many people are obsessing over their thermostats to try and save some money, but it may be more simple than you think. A new report by the U.S. Department of Energy found that it was most efficient to set your home temperature at 68 degrees Fahrenheit for most of the day. Changing it more than twice within 24 hours may cost you rather than save you money.
Laredo Morning Times

Steps to drive down energy costs this winter

With many people still working and attending school from home, saving money this winter is a priority. Americans spent approximately $6 billion more on energy between the months of April and July of 2020. This increase was due largely to the pandemic and the more time Americans were spending at home using internet and electronics, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research.
The Independent

Senior Tories demand energy bills cut to tackle cost-of-living crisis and rising ‘fuel poverty’

Senior Conservatives are warning of a cost-of-living crisis that will push more families into “fuel poverty” unless Rishi Sunak acts to cut soaring energy bills.Five ex-ministers are among a group of 20 MPs and peers echoing Labour’s call for VAT to be axed on bills that are predicted to soar to a record £2,000 a year from April.The Net Zero Scrutiny Group of Conservatives – which is sceptical about measures to tackle the climate emergency – also wants the removal of environmental levies on domestic energy.The call heaps further pressure on the chancellor to find billions of pounds to head...
susquehannastyle.com

Value vs. Cost: How To Make Smart Investments in Your Life

When it comes to money and finances, many people shy away from the conversation. Though financial talk can be an intimidating topic, I wanted to share with you an awareness-based approach to costs that I have been practicing for a few years now. Understanding something’s physical cost, the value it...
BBC

Energy firm E.On apologises for sending socks to customers

Energy supplier E.On has said it is "incredibly sorry" for sending socks to customers in a bid to encourage them to turn the heating down. It is the second major supplier to admit to a marketing gaffe when customers are facing a cost of living squeeze driven by energy prices.
BBC

Council went 17 years without paying for its gas supply

A council is facing a large bill after it was discovered it has not paid for its gas supply for 17 years. Beverley Town Council launched an investigation after discovering it "does not have a gas supplier, despite using and receiving gas since 2004". The problem was uncovered when a...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

5 Ways to Cut Household Costs This Year

2022 is here, guys! There’s no better time than the beginning of a new year (after all that crazy Christmas spending) to get serious about saving money. And one simple way to do that is by looking for ways to save around the house. So, here are five practical ways to cut back on household costs.
