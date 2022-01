The Great Resignation that has seen more than 43 million Americans leave their jobs in the past year shows no sign of slowing. Job quitting hit a record in November. Restaurants and hotels have had the highest resignation rate, and that’s hardly surprising. The pandemic has caused millions of workers to reassess their lives and walk away from low-paying jobs. Many are getting hired quickly elsewhere for more money and better hours. Health-care workers are also quitting at record rates, as doctors, nurses and aides face burnout after their harrowing experience these past two years.

