The No. 8 Auburn gymnastics team opens SEC action Friday, Jan. 14 at No. 15 Arkansas. The meet will be live streamed on fuboTV, which offers a free trial. “It’s going to be all hands-on deck this week for us,” Auburn coach Jeff Graba said in a release. “Arkansas is a really good team that is really good at home. They moved us to the big arena and with it being a dual meet on national television, the pressure is intensified.”

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO