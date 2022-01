It is a special week on The Gastroenteritis Blues as Steve and Dan (Emily is away on her Honeymoon) have a Mega Pod for you! First up is Sam Amick of The Athletic, who returns to the podcast to discuss his big report this week on the state of the Sixers’ trade talks for Ben Simmons. What is Sam’s feeling on whether or not the Sixers will be trading Simmons before the February 10 trade deadline (hint: :)). Sam also touches on the possibility of the Sixers being able to attach Tobias Harris to Simmons in a trade before the deadline. He details the status of talks between the Sixers and The Sacramento Kings, Atlanta Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves and more.

NBA ・ 16 HOURS AGO