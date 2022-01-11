ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Student injured in stabbing at Indiana high school

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P41ar_0diY81An00

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Police are investigating a stabbing that left a high school student injured Tuesday morning in Indiana.

South Bend police were called to John Adams High School just after 8 a.m. and found a student wounded. The student was taken to a hospital and was last listed in stable condition.

Authorities told the South Bend Tribune that the incident happened in a bathroom. The school was been placed on lockdown as authorities investigated.

Chief Scott Ruszkowski told WNDU-TV that officers detained several minors for questioning after the stabbing. The circumstances leading to the incident remained unclear Tuesday afternoon.

About 1,900 students are enrolled at John Adams High School, which serves the ninth through 12th grades, according to school officials. The school is the largest public high school in the South Bend area, about 70 miles west of Chicago and 135 miles north of Indianapolis.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Texas rabbi: Captor grew "belligerent" late in standoff

COLLEYVILLE, Texas — (AP) — A rabbi who was among four people held hostage at a Texas synagogue said Sunday that their armed captor grew “increasingly belligerent and threatening” toward the end of the 10-hour standoff, which ended with an FBI SWAT team rushing into the building and the captor's death.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
South Bend, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Indiana, PA
Indiana, PA
Crime & Safety
City
South Bend, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
70K+
Followers
86K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy