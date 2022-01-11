ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin Park, CA

Women killed in Baldwin Park house fire

By City News Service
 5 days ago

BALDWIN PARK (CNS) — Los Angeles County Fire Department arson investigators are working to determine the cause of a Baldwin Park house fire where two women were found dead Monday.

Sheriff's detectives were called to the scene around 9:56 p.m., in the 14700 block of Clark Street to assist the Baldwin Park Police Department with a structure fire death investigation, Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Los Angeles County Sheriffs' Department.

Koerner said one victim was in her 50s and the other in her 80s. Both
lived at the residence and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can submitted to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or lacrimestoppers.org

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

