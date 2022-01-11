ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

Kanye West & Julia Fox Both Rock Dark Wash Jeans As They Reunite For Dinner Date In LA

By Jason Brow
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 5 days ago

Julia Fox and Kanye West have only been dating for a hot minute, and they’re already dressing alike! The couple matched in dark gray and black outfits while meeting up at Craig’s in West Hollywood.

The couple that pairs together stays together, right? Kanye “Ye” West and Julia Fox met up at Craig’s on Monday (Jan. 10), showing up in style to the West Hollywood eatery. Though they arrived separately, it seemed as if Ye, 44, and Julia, 31, had coordinated their outfits. The “Heaven and Hell” rapper wore a charcoal gray hoodie – seemingly a selection from the YZY GAP line – along with some dark-washed jeans and outlandish boots. He complimented the outfit with dark sunglasses and the typical Ye grimace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17V34K_0diY6yMx00
(PeBu / BACKGRID/ GIO / BACKGRID)

Julia also opted for dark-washed denim, which she paired with a gray, distressed Charlotte Knowles biker jacket. She also sported some fierce pumps and a pair of black gloves. The Uncut Gem actress and model let her hair down, wearing her long, brunette locks freely as she made her way to dinner with her new flame.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N8H1m_0diY6yMx00
PeBu / BACKGRID/ GIO / BACKGRID

Julia and Ye first sparked romance rumors shortly after the start of the new year. Julia and Ye were spotted by the paparazzi having a candlelit dinner at Carbone in Miami on Jan. 1. In photos taken of the date, Ye gazes deeply at Julia, who seemed to be having a lovely time. The couple enjoyed a private table outside of the celeb hotspot, and during their dinner, Julia seemed entranced by her date. Days after this date got fans buzzing, Julia would later share how this new romance came to be with Interview magazine.

“I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve,” she said, “and it was an instant connection.” Julia said that Kanye’s “fun” energy “had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night.” She also discussed her second date with Ye, which included a viewing of Jeremy O. Harris Slave Play and dinner at Carbone’s NYC location. After dinner, Ye had a surprise for me. … Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes. It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time,” she said.

Ye is still currently married to his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian. Kim, 41, has struck up a romance with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. Online fans have noted that in 2019, both Pete, 28, and Julia did a photoshoot for PAPER magazine and that they are now each dating one half of the famed “Kimye” couple.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Shares Sexy Selfies After Kanye West & Pete Davidson Celebrate NYE In Miami

Kim Kardashian definitely didn’t ‘take Miami’ for New Year’s Eve after ex-husband Kanye West decided to ring in 2022 close Pete Davidson in the Sunshine State. Kim Kardashian, 41, was not feeling Miami’s heat after all! On January 1, Kim posted flawless photos of herself that she seemingly took inside of her dressing room at her home in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, just hours earlier, Kim’s ex, Kanye West, 44, decided to party in Miami, which is the same city where Kim’s new man, Pete Davidson, 28, was co-hosting his own New Year’s Eve special.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Julia Fox Hits The Beach After She’s Spotted Lounging on Kanye West’s Hotel Balcony

Hours after lounging on Kanye West’s hotel balcony, actress Julia Fox soaked up the sun with friends on the beach in Miami. Julia Fox was spotted hitting the beach in Miami with a group of girlfriends on Jan. 2. The sighting comes just hours after the Uncut Gems actress, 31, was seen lounging on Kanye West‘s hotel balcony in Florida City. Her seaside outing follows a dinner date night out with the 44-year-old rapper on New Year’s Day at Carbone restaurant in Miami.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Caught Sneaking Out Of Pete Davidson’s Staten Island Condo — Watch

The KKW Beauty founder tried to subtly sneak out of the ‘Saturday Night Live’ star’s building, after a romantic weekend in the Fifth Borough. Does Staten Island have a new queen? Kim Kardashian was spotted leaving Pete Davidson’s condo in his hometown of Staten Island, NY on Monday December 20 in a new video, which you can see here, via Page Six. Th 41-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star kept it low-key, as she dressed in all black and sported a baseball cap, as she walked quickly from the building’s side-door right into a Cadillac Escalade that was ready to take her away!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Hollywood, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
West Hollywood, CA
Page Six

Julia Fox wore same dress as Kim Kardashian before date with Kanye West

Call it fashion foreshadowing. Shortly before her Miami dinner date with Kanye West, Julia Fox stepped out in a dress made famous by the rapper’s ex, Kim Kardashian. The “Uncut Gems” actress, 31, wore Jean Paul Gaultier’s sheer striped gown — made to fit like a second skin and transform the wearer into a walking optical illusion — to Christian Louboutin’s “LoubIllusions” party during Paris Fashion Week in late September.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Kanye
In Style

Kim Kardashian Wore a Plunging Cutout Top on a Boat with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have officially touched down in the Bahamas, but their outfits appear to say otherwise. On Wednesday, the jet-setting couple was photographed walking on a dock together after a boat ride in the Caribbean, and their looks weren't exactly what we'd consider to be island-ready. For...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jeans#Dinner Date#Kanye West Julia Fox#Interview
Footwear News

Kanye West Takes Actress Julia Fox on NYC Date Wearing His New Favorite 17-Inch Boots

Kanye West is dating again and showing off his signature bold style while doing so. The “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” artist stepped out in New York for dinner and a Broadway show on Tuesday night with “Uncut Gems” actress Julia Fox. Mr. West dressed in a navy hooded sweatshirt with a black windbreaker jacket over top, gray jeans with a white paint splatter design and 17-inch Red Wing boots. The chunky black style, which hits just below the knee, looks to be built to take on all-weather situations, from heavy rain to snow. Likely due to the chill in Manhattan on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Kim Kardashian Reportedly Thinks Kanye West Looks 'Desperate' Going on Dates With Julia Fox

Kim Kardashian is on a romantic vacation with her Saturday Night Live sweetie, Pete Davidson, not having a care in the world. But don’t think she doesn’t have an opinion on her ex-husband Kanye West and his new girlfriend, Julia Fox. The SKIMS founder reportedly isn’t buying what West is selling because she thinks it’s just a “desperate attempt to make her jealous,” according to a U.S. Sun insider. No one can forget that just a short six weeks ago, the rapper was professing his love to Kardashian, saying he “needs to be back home” with his four children with Kim,...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Julia Fox Recently Argued With the Father of Her Child on Instagram About His Parenting Habits

Actress Julia Fox first rose to fame with her portrayal of Julia De Fiore in Uncut Gems, but it's safe to say she's in the public eye to stay. Aside from her breakout performance, Julia has recently made headlines for her public relationship with the artist formerly known as Kanye West. Kanye isn't the only man in her life, however, and fans were concerned after a series of Instagram stories she recently uploaded about the father of her child.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
126K+
Followers
12K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy