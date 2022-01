JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Winn-Dixie is offering discounts on more than 150 of its most-shopped products as part of its 'Down Down' program. According to Winn-Dixie, shoopers have seen an increase of 14% on their shopping bill due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Winn-Dixie customers may be able to save more than 15% on items marked with a red hand on signs and tags thoughout the store.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO