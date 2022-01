When payday rolls around, are you delighted when you check your bank balance – or do you find yourself frowning and wishing your monthly pay packet was significantly higher?. A new study from CV-Library reveals that nearly two-thirds of employees are unhappy with their salary, with lawyers, teachers and new graduates the most disappointed. The survey of 1,500 people also found that just over half of respondents have never tried to negotiate higher pay – but now might actually be a good time to try.

