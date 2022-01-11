Channel Kylie Jenner’s Luscious Lips With This Kylie Skin Vanilla Sugar Lip Scrub

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Just like the musical group TLC, we normally don’t want “no scrubs” — not in the romantic sense, at least. But when it comes to moisturizing our lips, we’re all for a gentle exfoliant. Our skin tends to get dry and chapped in the winter, so we like to give our lips some extra love with a sugar scrub. And when it comes to perfecting a plump pout, there’s one beauty guru who has changed the game — Kylie Jenner. So naturally, we jumped at the chance to snag her award-winning lip scrub.

The Kylie Skin Sugar Lip Scrub is Allure’s 2021 Best of Beauty winner for Best Lip Scrub. According to Allure Magazine, “The sugar crystals smooth, the oils and shea butter soften, and the morning after you use Kylie Skin by Kylie Jenner Sugar Lip Scrub even the mattest of matte lip colors go on like silk.”

Read on to find out why this product earned Allure’s coveted seal of approval — and make sure to score the Kylie Skin lip scrub for yourself from Nordstrom!

Pucker up with the Kylie Skin Sugar Lip Scrub. The vanilla sugar product exfoliates and softens lips as a pre-makeup step in your skincare routine. Formulated with a blend of shea butter, vitamin E, meadowfoam, jojoba and grapeseed oil extracts, this lip scrub nourishes and calms skin. The sugar scrub simultaneously buffs away dead skin cells while helping to replenish lips’ moisture. Treat yourself to the ultimate self-care and enjoy smooth, soft skin as a result!

This top-rated sugar lip scrub is the sweetest beauty buy! “This scrub is incredible!” declared one shopper. “The balm the sugar is in is sooooo soothing! Best lip scrub I’ve truly ever tried.” Wow! Another customer gushed, “My lips have honestly never been so soft!” And according to this review, the Kylie Skin Sugar Lip Scrub is a lifesaver: “Makes my lips soft and beautiful. I have had chapped lips my entire life until this product! I am a forever customer.”

While we can’t guarantee that this lip scrub will get you lips like makeup mogul Kylie Jenner, we do know that this product is Kylie Jenner-approved. Kiss your chapped lips goodbye with this magical lip scrub from Kylie Skin!

