ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris, IL

Morris High School Board votes to change mascot name from Redskins

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gb5TP_0diY5cA000

Morris High School is going to change its mascot.

The school in Grundy County is currently known as the Redskins, but on Monday night, the board voted six to one to adopt a plan to eliminate the Redskins name and logo.

A vote to change the controversial name of Morris High School's sports teams was delayed in early November for at least the second time after elected officials lamented the lack of a detailed plan for the day after such a decision.

School board member Mike Wright said the board had a responsibility to "set up policy," which they did not yet have outlined late last year.

SEE MORE: Morris High School sports teams name change school board vote delayed

Before the delay there were impassioned pleas to drop the symbolism during public comment.

Research says names like this one hurt young Native people, and lead to stereotyping and dysfunction.

"You have the fact-based empirical research that shows the harm that's caused to native youth and the prejudices that are instilled in non-native children," Morris resident Ted Trujillo said.

"I realized it isn't up to me to determine whether someone should be offended by something or not," Morris High School English teacher Diana Gogerty said. "If it is offensive to Native Americans, it's offensive."

Others defended tradition before Monday's vote, saying the imagery is offered with reverence. One parent lamented the time spent worrying over the name and mascot, while others insisted that the public still wanted the name due to its heritage.

A new mascot has not yet been chosen.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Djokovic deported from Australia after losing appeal over canceled visa

Melbourne, Australia — Novak Djokovic left Australia on Sunday evening after losing his final bid to avoid deportation and play in the Australian Open despite being unvaccinated for COVID-19. A court earlier unanimously dismissed the No. 1-ranked tennis player's challenge to cancel his visa. Djokovic, a 34-year-old from Serbia,...
TENNIS
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

Tsunami advisory issued for Hawaii, West Coast following volcano eruption

A tsunami advisory was issued for parts of the U.S. West Coast following an underwater volcanic eruption near the South Pacific nation of Tonga. The United States’ Pacific Tsunami Warning Center tweeted on Saturday that Hawaii was issued a tsunami advisory. Other states such as Alaska, Oregon and Washington were also issued tsunami advisories, The Washington Post reported.
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grundy County, IL
City
Morris, IL
Local
Illinois Education
Grundy County, IL
Education
Morris, IL
Education
The Hill

Underground volcano eruption causes 'tsunami activity' on Tonga

“Tsunami activity” was detected after an underground volcano eruption near the South Pacific country of Tonga, New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency tweeted on Saturday. “We have issued a NATIONAL ADVISORY: TSUNAMI ACTIVITY following the Tongan eruption. We expect New Zealand coastal areas on the north and east...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Redskins#Mascot#Highschool#Morris High School Board#Morris High School#English#Native Americans
NBC News

Who is Aafia Siddiqui, the federal prisoner at the center of the Texas hostage situation?

Aafia Siddiqui, whose release has been demanded by a man who has taken hostages inside a Texas synagogue, would not condone the man's actions, her attorney said Saturday. The unidentified man, who took an unspecified number of people hostage inside Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, said he wants Siddiqui to be released from a Texas federal prison, where she is serving an 86-year sentence after being convicted of attempting to murder U.S. soldiers.
TEXAS STATE
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
66K+
Followers
9K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy