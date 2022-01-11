Trying to Find At-Home COVID Tests? Watch Out There are Fakes in Michigan!

It goes without saying (but I'll say it anyway), scammers are bad people. They use whatever tactics they can to try and steal money or identities from you. One popular method is by creating a sense of fear like claiming there's a warrant out for your arrest which you can avoid if you pay the fine they've made up, or pulling on your heartstrings by claiming to be collecting money for sick kids, animals, or anyone who is struggling. There are those who use a current event or recent tragedy like we've seen recently with reports of individuals claiming to be FEMA representatives in an attempt to scam money from residents of western Kentucky who are still picking up the pieces left behind from the devastating tornadoes in December. Of course, the one current event impacting everyone continues to be the COVID pandemic. As the omicron variant continues to spread its way across the country and around the world, at-home tests are getting harder and harder to find in stores and pharmacies leading people to buy them online. But, according to the Federal Trade Commission, you need to do your homework before clicking or tapping that purchase button.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 11 DAYS AGO