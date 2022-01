Japanese actor and singer Sayaka Kanda has died, aged 35.The news was announced by her agency on Sunday (20 December), who replaced all details about Kanda on her website with a notice.“I would like to report to everyone who has supported Sayaka Kanda so far,” her team wrote. “Kanda Sayaka (35 years old) died suddenly at 9:40pm on December 18, 2021. We are very sorry to give such a report to all the fans who supported us and all the people who took care of us. We are still unable to accept her passing and are trying to cope...

WORLD ・ 27 DAYS AGO