Pack Pride Weekly Podcast: Ari Chambers joins the show!

West Virginia is making moves to get its act together and rejoin the top 25. Hiring Graham Harrell as offensive coordinator last week is a step toward invigorating the offense and pushing the Mountaineers back toward the polls. They haven't been ranked since the Dec. 2, 2018 edition. That's the longest gap since they were ranked No. 21 on Oct. 26, 1998 and vanished before reappearing at No. 24 on Nov. 25, 2002. As we begin our first week without college football, let's peek at a premature top 25 and see how far WVU is from where it wants to be. In the video above, the way-too-early look excludes the Mountaineers and has four Big 12 teams and two more that will join the conference for the 2023 season. The sooner WVU gets to work, the better it will fare in a competitive conference.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 16 HOURS AGO