With one powerful system exiting the Southeast and moving on to the Northeast our eyes have now focused in on the next potential winter storm heading into Middle Georgia. The same thing will go for this system, our weather pattern hasn't changed much since we were watching the last system develop in the Pacific and make its way toward us. It is still about a week away from impacting us and the impacts are going to bounce around as this system moves our direction. Confidence at this time is a little higher than it was a week out with the last system. But, we are still going to have to watch this and be confident enough that it will or will not happen before we go to the next step in our forecasting process.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO