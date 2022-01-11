ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Weeknd Gives His Older Self a Brutal Beatdown in ‘Gasoline’ Video

By Jon Blistein
 5 days ago
The Weeknd gets in a gruesome confrontation with his older self in the new video for “Gasoline,” off his latest album, Dawn FM .

Like the clip for “Sacrifice,” the Matilda Finn-directed “Gasoline” video is primarily set in the midst of a wild yet disturbing dance party, which the Weeknd’s old man character stumbles upon after a car crash. The man tries to make his way through the dancing throngs — which exhibit some serious living dead qualities — and he inevitably finds himself face to face with his younger self, the Weeknd. The meeting, however, quickly turns violent as the Weeknd savagely beats the old man with a nasty grin on his face.

The Weeknd released Dawn FM last Friday, Jan. 7, after announcing the album earlier in the week. The LP follows the singer’s 2020 smash, After Hours , and it features contributions from Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Jim Carrey, Max Martin, and Onehotrix Point Never.

