Religion

“Strange Rites” and the Promise of Natural Religion

By Nick Chancey🇻🇦☕️🧙‍♂️
wordonfire.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlong with many other cultural commentators, I have been tracing for the past many years the phenomenon of religious disaffiliation, the sobering fact that armies of people, especially the young, are leaving institutional religion behind. It is simply no good denying the statistics, which have been borne out in study after...

www.wordonfire.org

Montrose Daily Press

RELIGION: Presence matters

I want to take a moment to share a story with you from the life of my childhood pastor’s brother Harold Buchanan. PFC Harold Buchanan was just 18 years old in 1943. He was on leave for three days to say goodbye to his friends and family in Missouri before being shipped out to WWII. As he drove down a narrow road in the Ozarks, he saw something out of the corner of his eye.
RELIGION
The Guardian

Ending religion lessons in schools leads to overall decline in belief but not morals

Losing My Religion was one of the defining songs of my youth, thanks to REM. Rather more importantly (unless you care a lot about teenage angst) our collective loss of belief matters hugely for how society has evolved. When I was born, twice as many of us were Christians as had no religion. Today, more of us are atheists than Christians and it appears only slightly over half of British Christians believe in God. We see a similar picture across Europe, even if globally religion is in less of a retreat.
EDUCATION
arcamax.com

Is there a way to find a religion that really works?

Q: I feel like a religious orphan. With so many religions in the world, it’s hard to decide which one works the best. It seems they all stem from culture or politics. Is there a way to cut through all the rules and spiritualism and find something that really works? – M.G.
RELIGION
yourokmulgee.com

RELIGION

St. Michael Catholic Church 2nd Sunday in Ordinary Time (C) (Is. 62:1-5/1 Cor. 12:4-11/Jn. 2:1-12) (Is. 62:1-5/1 Cor. 12:4-11/Jn. 2:1-12) As we begin the Ordinary Time, the Church invites us to hear and meditate John’s Gospel Chapter 2 in which Jesus first shows his divine power through the Sign of Wedding at Cana in Galilee. John describes very clear that Jesus changes water into wine, 150…
RELIGION
Person
Thomas Aquinas
waylandstudentpress.com

Religion: my imperfect journey

“The father at once cried out, ‘I do have faith, but not enough. Help me have more!’” Mark 9:24. Throughout my life, I’ve experienced the ups and downs of religion, never truly being able to decipher where the line stood between facts and speculation. I’ve queried, doubted and even surrendered to my disdain towards certain policies the Church stood for that I could never grow to accept.
RELIGION
wordonfire.org

Your Water into God’s Wine

Friends, this week we resume Ordinary Time, and the Church gives us this extraordinary story of the first sign of Christ’s divinity—the miracle at Cana. Why is the first of Jesus’ miracles turning water into wine at a wedding? Because Jesus himself is the marriage of heaven and earth, who transforms the water of human flourishing into the wine of the divine life.
RELIGION
#On Religion#Natural Religion#Religious Americans#Rabbi
crozetgazette.com

Religion News: January 2022

Retired Teacher Looks Back on a Life Filled with Love. Inspired by a loving family and a steadfast faith, Joyce Jackson-Colemon used her significant gifts to help young people with challenges find support and hope. Jackson-Colemon retired in 2020, after 25 years with the Waynesboro School system. She had one...
CROZET, VA
wordonfire.org

Contributors

Bishop Robert Barron is the founder of Word on Fire Catholic Ministries and Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles. He is also the host of CATHOLICISM, a groundbreaking, award-winning documentary about the Catholic Faith, which aired on PBS. Bishop Barron is a #1 Amazon bestselling author and has published numerous books, essays, and articles on theology and the spiritual life. He is a religion correspondent for NBC and has also appeared on FOX News, CNN, and EWTN.…
LOS ANGELES, CA
wordonfire.org

“The Hand of God”: A Soulful, Challenging Coming-of-Age Story

The Hand of God is a characteristically beautiful and strange new film from the Italian director Paolo Sorrentino, a self-professed “non-believer,” who has nonetheless created some of the most theologically significant art in recent memory. Like Sorrentino’s 2013 masterpiece The Great Beauty, The Hand of God depicts a sometimes decadent but always enchanted Italy, this time focusing on Sorrentino’s hometown of Naples in the 1980s. The film is his most autobiographical, offering a fictional account of a family tragedy and his own coming-of-age as a sports fan and filmmaker. Starring the magnificent young Filippo Scotti as Fabietto (a thinly veiled version of a young Sorrentino) and Toni Servillo, familiar as the star of The Great Beauty, The Hand of God is a breath of fresh air in a film market mostly dominated by big visual effects but very little mystery. This film is heartbreaking, inspiring, revolting, and ravishing all at once.
RELIGION
coolhunting.com

NASA, Religion and Life Beyond Earth

Rumors have swirled around the internet that NASA hired a team of 24 theologians, with many media outlets claiming it was in order to prepare humanity for extraterrestrial contact. This was all deduced when University of Cambridge religious scholar Reverend Dr Andrew Davison released a statement, “Since the evolution of life is clearly not impossible, and the places where that might happen are probably extraordinarily numerous, there may well be a great deal of life elsewhere… Religious traditions would be an important feature in how humanity would work through any such confirmation of life elsewhere… Because of that, it features as part of NASA’s ongoing aim to support work on ‘the societal implications of astrobiology,’ working with various partner organizations.” The reality, however, is that back in 2015, NASA did indeed work with the Center of Theological Inquiry when they provided $1.1 million to fund a program “to study the social impact of finding life beyond Earth,” specifically to “convene an interdisciplinary inquiry into the societal implications of the search for life in the universe.” The portion of the program that NASA funded concluded two years later. Read more at Inverse.
INDUSTRY
The Trussville Tribune

Reflections: What’s the pastor’s job?

Editor’s note: This is an opinion column. I’d been at the church for about two weeks when Bill (not his real name) came to see me. We exchanged pleasantries for a few minutes, then he got to the purpose of his visit. “We have some wealthy members who’ve helped the church over the years,” he […]
ALABASTER, AL
The Independent

Voices: Celebrities tell us that mental health matters – so why is OCD still treated as a joke?

“Be kind” can perhaps be described as the definitive phrase of the last three years. We have posted the suicide hotline numbers, shared pictures of the pills popped to maintain a normal life. We have told friends to open up and shared the terrifying stories of people who have tragically lost their lives to mental illness. And we watched those we look up to on social media do the same.Mental wellbeing advocacy became the great unifier of us and them. We knew no one was exempt from the seismic tremors of mental illness, not even those with 500k followers, champagne...
MENTAL HEALTH
studyfinds.org

Rocks found in Greenland reveal Earth was once covered in an ocean of magma

CAMBRIDGE, England — Earth was nothing more than a giant ocean of lava 3.6 billion years ago, according to new research. The planet’s oldest rocks show that the planet’s magma sea was hundreds of miles deep and stretched across Earth’s surface. The rocks also contain the earliest evidence of microbial life and plate tectonics.
EARTH SCIENCE
sfsonic.com

Bad Religion Erupts at The Masonic

All photos by Raymond Ahner. After postponing their original November date due to possible COVID exposure, Bad Religion finally returned to San Francisco earlier this month, and gave their fans a healthy dose of much needed punk rock. And judging from the reaction of the packed venue which sang along to every word, it was well worth the wait.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

