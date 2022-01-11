ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, GA

City of Monroe is hiring

By Sharon Swanepoel
Monroe Local News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Monroe has several current job postings. Click or tap on...

news.monroelocal.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monroe, GA
Monroe, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
CBS News

Snow and ice blast through the South in powerful winter storm

A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast on Sunday, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze. Tens of thousands of customers were without power in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida. Highway...
GEORGIA STATE
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

Charles McGee, a Tuskegee Airman, has died at 102

Charles McGee, a Tuskegee Airman who flew 409 fighter combat missions over three wars, has died. He was 102. Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on Sunday announced his death on Twitter, both of them calling McGee an American hero. "While I am saddened...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Postings
NBC News

University of Michigan fires president citing inappropriate relationship

The University of Michigan's board fired its president Saturday, citing an investigation into an inappropriate relationship with an employee and releasing communications sent from his university email. Mark Schlissel was terminated by the University of Michigan Board of Regents after the school investigated an anonymous complaint made last month. The...
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy