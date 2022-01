In March of 1998, the Yankees finalized a deal with Cuban pitching legend Orlando “El Duque” Hernández. The organization was confident enough in the skills of Hernández that they committed $6.6 million dollars over four years to the international star. There will always be a roll of the dice to a certain extent when pinning your hopes on an international player with regards to his performance — baseball is played on a very high level in Cuba to be sure, but it’s not the same as facing the best hitters in the world every time you take the mound.

