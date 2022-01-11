Someone tried to eat spaghetti on Mt. Washington in freezing temperatures. It didn’t go well.

“The -30F (-34C) temperatures prevented them from even taking a bite.”

How cold was it on Mount Washington on Tuesday?

Cold enough to freeze someone’s breakfast spaghetti before it got to their mouth.

The Mount Washington Observatory shared a photo of the noodles — against the backdrop of a beautiful sunrise — frozen to a fork, mid-twirl.

“One of our Observers found an area out of the 65+ mph winds this morning and was going to have some leftover spaghetti for breakfast at sunrise but the -30F (-34C) temperatures prevented them from even taking a bite,” observatory staff wrote.

On the summit, the cold forecast for Tuesday is expected to either tie or break the record for the daily low for Jan. 11. The highs for the day for the top of the mountain are predicted to be between 30 and 15 below, with wind chills dropping the temperature as blisteringly cold as 80 below.

Southern New England is also seeing frigid temperatures, with highs in the teens and 20s and wind chills making it feel in the single and negative digits.

In Boston, officials are urging those in need of a warm place to make use of Boston Centers for Youth and Families, which remain open.