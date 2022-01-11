ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Days Gone Director Reveals Food & Water Management Was Considered At One Point

By Michael Harradence
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpeaking during an interview with FTW USA Today, Jeff Ross, the director behind Days Gone, has revealed that the development team at one point considered implementing food and water management in the open-world PS4 title. Ross explained that these elements were toyed with as a lot of survival games...

