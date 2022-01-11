List of head coach, GM candidates Bears have requested to interview

The Chicago Bears have fired both head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace, leaving the organization with two gaping holes to fill in the front office.

The Bears wasted no time starting their searches for their next head coach and GM, where they’ve submitted requests to interview some top candidates this cycle.

Chairman George McCaskey, President/CEO Ted Phillips and Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian will be conducting the searches for Chicago.

Here’s a running list of the head coaching and GM candidates the Bears have requested to interview:

Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Todd Bowles | Buccaneers defensive coordinator

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Todd Bowles boasts more than 20 years of NFL coaching experience, which includes previously serving as the New York Jets head coach from 2015-18. While that didn’t wind up being a success, that’s not to say he can’t find success in his next stop. Bowles is someone with past coaching experience and with a defensive background, which would make finding a top offensive coordinator to develop quarterback Justin Fields and get this Bears offense on track a top priority.

Brian Daboll | Bills offensive coordinator

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Daboll has worked in the NFL since 2000, where he’s served as offensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns (2009-10), Miami Dolphins (2011), Kansas City Chiefs (2012) and now the Buffalo Bills (2018-present). He also served as Alabama’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2017.

Matt Eberflus | Colts defensive coordinator

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

Matt Eberflus has been coaching in the NFL since 2009, where he served as linebackers coach for the Cleveland Browns (2009-10) and Dallas Cowboys (2011-17) before becoming the Colts defensive coordinator in 2018. Eberflus interviewed for head coaching jobs with the New York Jets and Houston Texans last year, and he left an impression on Houston.

Brian Flores | Former Dolphins head coach

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The biggest shock on Black Monday was the Dolphins firing Brian Flores, who found success in Miami with roster problems. In three years with the Dolphins, Flores had a 24-25 record, which was quite an accomplishment given the circumstances. Most recently, Flores led Miami to within one game of the postseason on a 8-1 run after a 1-7 start. Flores is expected to be a prime candidate to get head coaching consideration during this coaching cycle.

Leslie Frazier | Bills defensive coordinator

AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

Leslie Frazier boasts over 20 years of NFL coaching experience, including serving as the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings from 2011-13. He’s served as a defensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals (2003-04), Vikings (2007-10), Buccaneers (2014-15) and now Bills (2017-21). He also played for the Bears and was a member of that 1985 Super Bowl team.

Nathaniel Hackett | Packers offensive coordinator

USA Today Sports

Nathaniel Hackett has served as the offensive coordinator for the Packers, Jaguars and Bills. He’s been with Green Bay as offensive coordinator since 2019, where he’s helped lead the Packers’ high-powered offense. Having worked with Aaron Rodgers, he’s someone who could be good for quarterback Justin Fields.

Byron Leftwich | Buccaneers offensive coordinator

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Byron Leftwich has learned under one of the best in Bruce Arians and won a Super Bowl with Tom Brady. While many will be quick to point to Brady as the main reason for Tampa Bay’s success, Leftwich led a top offense with Jameis Winston back in 2019. Leftwich has called plays for the Buccaneers for the last two seasons, where he’s had a chance to build his offense. He started his coaching career with the Arizona Cardinals, where he served as quarterback coach (2017-18) and served as interim offensive coordinator (2018).

Doug Pederson | Former Eagles head coach

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Doug Pederson has a decade-plus of coaching experience and is famously from the Andy Reid coaching tree. He led the Eagles to a Super Bowl championship in 2017, and he had some solid years with Carson Wentz. Pederson actually was a guest of Matt Nagy’s this past training camp, where he spent some time with quarterback Justin Fields.

Dan Quinn | Cowboys defensive coordinator

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Before serving as Cowboys defensive coordinator, Dan Quinn served as the Falcons head coach from 2015 to 2020. Quinn is a defensive-minded head coaching prospect who boasts 20 years of NFL coaching experience and could certainly be an intriguing option for the Bears, who reportedly were considering hiring Quinn back in 2015 before going with John Fox.

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah | Browns VP of Football Operations

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, a graduate from Princeton, was the director of football research in San Francisco before serving as the Browns’ VP of Football Operations. Even during his short tenure, he’s garnered attention as a GM candidate. Adofo-Mensah interviewed for the Carolina Panthers GM opening last season.

Morocco Brown | Colts Director of College Scouting

AP Photo

Morocco Brown makes a ton of sense for the Bears as he spent seven years with the organization as their assistant director of pro personnel from 2001-07. He’s served as the right-hand man to Colts GM Chris Ballard, where he’s been a big part of the success that Indianapolis has had in the NFL draft. According to Adam Hoge, Brown is a “strong” candidate for the job.

Ran Carthon | 49ers Director of Player Personnel

AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

Ran Carthon, who’s dream has been to land the role of GM with an NFL team, started his career as a pro scout with the Falcons from 2008-11. He later joined the Rams as director of player personnel (2012-16) before assuming the role of director of pro personnel with the 49ers (2017-Present). Carthon manages the pro scouting department, does advance scouting and helps the team make acquisitions.

Glenn Cook | Browns VP of Player Personnel

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Glenn Cook served as the Browns’ Assistant Director of Pro Scouting from 2016-19 before being promoted to VP of Player Personnel. Cook also spent time with the Green Bay Packers as a pro scout from 2012-15.

Ed Dodds | Colts Assistant GM, VP of Player Personnel

AP Photo

Ed Dodds is considered one of the NFL’s most respected talent evaluators, and he’s someone who could finally get an opportunity to serve as GM. Dodds has worked alongside Colts GM Chris Ballard since 2017, where he was promoted to assistant GM in 2018, and previously spent the previous 10 years with the Seattle Seahawks, where he helped build their Super Bowl roster. Last year, Dodds received interest from the Detroit Lions and the Carolina Panthers, interview for both vacant GM positions.

Jeff Ireland | Saints Assistant GM

Robert Mayer-USA TODAY Sports

Jeff Ireland is someone who has ties to the Bears organization, as he served as a ball boy for the team at 12 years old when his grandfather Jim Parmer was a Bears scout. As far as experience, Ireland has worked in the Saints’ personnel department since 2017. The Saints are an organization that Chicago would certainly like to replicate, and Ireland has been part of New Orleans’ success. Ireland has also served as the Dolphins GM from 2008-13 after seven seasons with the Cowboys, which included a stint as VP of college and pro scouting.

Omar Khan | Steelers VP of Football and Business Administration

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Omar Khan has been with Pittsburgh since 2001, where he served as football administration coordinator. He was promoted to director of football administration in 2011 before landing his current role in 2016. Before joining the Steelers, Khan worked with the New Orleans Saints from 1997-2001. But there are reports that Steelers GM Kevin Colbert is expected to step down, and Khan would certainly be the favorite to succeed him.

Joe Schoen | Bills Assistant GM

AP Photo

Joe Schoen currently serves as GM Brandon Beane’s assistant in Buffalo. Schoen got his start with the Carolina Panthers, where he interned and later served as a scouting assistant in 2001. He served as the Miami Dolphins assistant director of college scouting before being promoted to director of player personnel (2014-17). Schoen spent his first five years with Miami as one of the team’s national scouts.

Rick Smith | Former Texans GM

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Rick Smith took an expansion franchise and turned them into a playoff contender. Smith served as the Texans GM from 2006-2017 before stepping away to be with his wife, who was battling breast cancer. Houston hired a new GM and things went downhill for the franchise at that point. Smith has been out of the game for four years, and he could be looking for another opportunity.

Eliot Wolf | Patriots Director of Scouting

Jim Matthews/Green Bay Press Gazette via USA TODAY Sports

Eliot Wolf spent his first 13 years with the Packers. He started as a pro personnel assistant in 2004 and climbed his way to director of football operations in 2016. He left Green Bay to serve as the Browns assistant GM (2018-19) and currently serves as director of scouting with New England. The Patriots reorganized their front office this year, and Wolf is believed to be a big part of that.