Bears request interview with Packers' Nathaniel Hackett for head coach job

By Alyssa Barbieri
 6 days ago
The Chicago Bears fired head coach Matt Nagy after four seasons, which finds them searching for their 17th head coach in franchise history.

Bears Chairman George McCaskey will head the search for a new head coach and GM, alongside President/CEO Ted Phillips and Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian.

All eyes are on Chicago and their head coach search, where McCaskey said they won’t necessarily look for an offensive or defensive guy. They’re looking for the best guy and leader for the job.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Bears have requested to interview Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett for their head coaching vacancy.

Hackett has served as the offensive coordinator for the Packers, Jaguars and Bills. He’s been with Green Bay as offensive coordinator since 2019, where he’s helped lead the Packers’ high-powered offense. Having worked with Aaron Rodgers, he’s someone who could be good for quarterback Justin Fields.

The Bears have also requested interviews with Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson and Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.

Here’s a look at the complete list of head coach and GM candidates the Bears have requested to interview:

IN THIS ARTICLE
