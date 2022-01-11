ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Student injured in stabbing at Indiana high school

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 5 days ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Police are investigating a stabbing that left a high school student injured Tuesday morning in Indiana.

South Bend police were called to John Adams High School just after 8 a.m. and found a student wounded. The student was taken to a hospital and was last listed in stable condition.

Authorities told the South Bend Tribune that the incident happened in a bathroom. The school has since been placed on lockdown as authorities investigate.

About 1,900 students are enrolled at John Adams High School, which serves the ninth through 12th grades, according to school officials. The school is the largest public high school in the South Bend area, about 70 miles west of Chicago and 135 miles north of Indianapolis.

©2022 Cox Media Group

