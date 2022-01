This feature contains major spoilers for the Yellowjackets Season 1 finale. Read our Yellowjackets premiere review if you're not current!. Survival stories typically showcase the lengths people will go to in order to make it home alive. The first season of Showtime’s Yellowjackets has crafted an intriguing mystery centering on that extreme scenario. The pilot opened with a terrifying sequence that gave new meaning to hunting for your dinner and instantly raised questions about the identities of the victim and the masked figures perpetrating this act of violence. A twisty narrative that combines elements of Lost, Lord of the Flies, and the real-life rugby team who resorted to cannibalism has led to fervent theorizing about what really happened to the high school soccer team out in the wilderness. After the Season 1 finale, it is safe to say there are more unresolved matters than ever before.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 9 HOURS AGO