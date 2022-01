The Oregon Secretary of State says Kristof eligibility needs to be decided soon.The Oregon Supreme Court is now more likely to take up the question of whether former New York Times columnist Nick Kristof is eligible to run for governor. The Secretary of State Shemia Fagan agreed with Kristof's lawyers that the question needs to be resolved by the top court soon in a Tuesday, Jan. 11 filing. Fagan ruled last week that Kristof has not lived in Oregon long enough to run for governor, saying Kristof had registered and voted in New York while working for the Times....

OREGON STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO