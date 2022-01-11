ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Girl Scout Cookie Season offers a new cookie adventure

By Cristine Struble
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom that craving of Thin Mints to a love of Samoas, the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Season might be the sweet news that everyone needs this year. While those cookies might be the tasty treat, the annual Girl Scout event is more than just satisfying a craving or stocking the pantry...

