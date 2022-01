Rainbow Six Extraction is the first truly new game in the Rainbow Six series since Siege launched all the way back in 2015. Rather than being just another new multiplayer title, though, Extraction is all about co-op gameplay where players will team up to take down hordes of alien parasites that have invaded the world. And while this might sound like a wildly different game on paper, given the success of Rainbow Six Siege, Ubisoft decided with Extraction, at least in a gameplay sense, it didn't want to stray too far away from the formula that it had already found success with. The resulting product is one that feels both like an enjoyable extension of Siege and one that is being held back a bit by its predecessor.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO