MILWAUKEE — Blood centers and hospitals are in the midst of what they say is the worst blood supply shortage in the past 10 years. "This is the first time in a decade that we have seen inventory this low," the director of donor services at Versiti Wisconsin, Denise Dembosky, told WISN 12. "If we don't have enough inventory we are not able to meet the needs of our patients."

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO