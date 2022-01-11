Rock slide closes White Pass hours after reopening

CHEHALIS, Wash. — Interstate 5 is closed in both directions for 20 miles in Lewis and Thurston counties due to floodwaters from the Chehalis River. The closure from US 12/MP 68 south of Chehalis to Grand Mound/MP 88 is expected to last for several days until the waters recede. Drivers are asked to delay travels until then.

CHEHALIS, WA ・ 9 DAYS AGO