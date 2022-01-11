Rock slide closes White Pass hours after reopening

Multiple landslides reported throughout the Columbia River Gorge after excessive rainfallInterstate 84 between Troutdale and Hood River was closed Thursday morning, Jan. 6, for an indefinite period of time after heavy rainfall in the Columbia River Gorge caused a number of debris slides. A slide happened between mileposts 36 and 37, the Oregon Department of Transportation said, forcing the agency to shutter I-84 in both directions as they attempt to clear the debris. Complicating matters was a jackknifed truck and milepost 53 in the eastbound lanes. Another slide closed the Historic Columbia River Highway east of Larch Mountain...
