Accidents

Rock slide closes White Pass hours after reopening

kpug1170.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHITE PASS, Wash. – Just hours after reopening, WSDOT says a mountain pass will be closed again. In a Twitter...

kpug1170.com

Related
KXL

LISTEN: I-5 Reopens In Washington State After Closing Due To Flooding

CHEHALIS, Wash. — Interstate 5 is closed in both directions for 20 miles in Lewis and Thurston counties due to floodwaters from the Chehalis River. The closure from US 12/MP 68 south of Chehalis to Grand Mound/MP 88 is expected to last for several days until the waters recede. Drivers are asked to delay travels until then.
CHEHALIS, WA
seattlepi.com

Snoqualmie Pass open, White Pass closes again in Washington

NORTH BEND, Wash. (AP) — The main east-west highway in Washington state reopened over the mountain passes after being closed for almost four days due to a winter storm that made travel too dangerous. Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass reopened Sunday evening. The vital transportation route that connects Seattle...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

White Pass Still Closed Because of 12-Foot Boulder

U.S. Highway 12 over White Pass was still closed Tuesday after a rockslide Monday evening, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. A rockslide west of the summit at milepost 144 left a boulder exposed about 125 feet above the highway that presents a safety issue, WSDOT said in a series of updates posted to Twitter Tuesday.
TRAFFIC
State
Washington State
KGW

I-5 reopens in Lewis County after being closed due to flooding

GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, Wash. — Several areas across the Puget Sound region are experiencing flooding due to recent heavy rain and snowmelt. There are evacuations in place in multiple counties. As of 12:45 p.m. Friday, at least seven rivers and creeks across western Washington were under Flood Warnings. The...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
KREM

Why it took longer to reopen Stevens and White passes

SEATTLE — A historic snowstorm brought several feet of snow to the Cascades last week, forcing the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) to close the four main mountain passes for safety reasons. Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass, Stevens Pass on U.S. 2, White Pass on U.S. 12 and...
SEATTLE, WA
NBCMontana

Multiple slides close I-90 on Lookout Pass

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Department of Transportation officials confirm several avalanches have closed Lookout Pass. Officials report all westbound traffic is being diverted to St Regis due to multiple avalanches between the 7-10 MM on I-90. A Means alert has been issued from Mineral County for those traveling westbound,...
MISSOULA, MT
#White Pass#Stevens Pass#Mountain Pass#Rock Slide#Accident#Wsdot#Twitter
cbslocal.com

Rabbit Ears Pass Reopens To Traffic After Extended Closure

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Highway 40 over Rabbit Ears Pass reopened Thursday afternoon after an extended closure due to winter driving conditions. Rabbit Ears Pass is where US Highway 40 crosses the Continental Divide. The pass closed Wednesday afternoon as the snowstorm brought frigid temperatures and snow to Colorado.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
KIRO 7 Seattle

Slide closes road in Issaquah

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — A slide located southeast of Northwest Oakcrest Drive has closed a road in Issaquah Wednesday morning. The city tweeted about the slide around 6:30 a.m. Newport Way Northwest is closed from Lakemont Boulevard Southeast to State Route 900. Crews are at the site making an assessment....
ISSAQUAH, WA
q13fox.com

Snoqualmie, Blewett & White passes reopen; Stevens pass remains closed

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. - Snoqualmie and Blewett passes reopened on Sunday, following a long three-day stretch of closures. On Monday, US 2 White Pass re-opened. Officials announced the news Sunday afternoon, as people anxiously wait to return home or make important trips. Drivers are still asked to delay their trips over the summit, as WSDOT says they want to prioritize getting freight moving first.
SNOQUALMIE, WA
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Travel
WFMZ-TV Online

Route 378 reopens nearly 24 hours after crash in Lower Saucon

L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A crash involving a phone pole closed part of Route 378 in Northampton County for nearly 24 hours. The single-vehicle wreck was reported around 8:40 p.m. Monday between Seidersville Road and Mountain Drive North in Lower Saucon Township, according to county dispatchers. A car crashed...
LOWER SAUCON TOWNSHIP, PA
WITN

Highway 12 reopens after being closed on OBX due to overwash

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Highway 12 on the Outer Banks has been reopened as of 1:44 p.m. Tuesday. The highway was closed in both directions due to flooding caused by Monday’s storms. Monday’s severe weather caused flooding and power outages along the coast. The Cedar Island-Ocracoke, Swan Quarter-Ocracoke...
TRAFFIC
Lake Oswego Review

I-84 closed between Troutdale, Hood River after debris slide

Multiple landslides reported throughout the Columbia River Gorge after excessive rainfallInterstate 84 between Troutdale and Hood River was closed Thursday morning, Jan. 6, for an indefinite period of time after heavy rainfall in the Columbia River Gorge caused a number of debris slides. A slide happened between mileposts 36 and 37, the Oregon Department of Transportation said, forcing the agency to shutter I-84 in both directions as they attempt to clear the debris. Complicating matters was a jackknifed truck and milepost 53 in the eastbound lanes. Another slide closed the Historic Columbia River Highway east of Larch Mountain...
TROUTDALE, OR
wfxb.com

I-95 Reopens After Motorists Stuck for Over 24 Hours

A 50 mile stretch of Interstate 95 in Virginia reopened last night after a severe storm left some motorists stranded on the highway for over 24 hours. According to transportation officials, all disabled vehicles were removed from the interstate in the Fredericksburg area between Richmond and Washington DC by 8p.m.
TRAFFIC

