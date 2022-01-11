ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

A glance, then grim truth for brother of Bronx fire victim

By Bobby Caina Calvan
Seattle Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — The man on the gurney looked so familiar, but in the commotion of a big-city emergency room, Yusupha Jawara quickly turned his attention back to other people seeking medical help at St. Barnabas Hospital. After a deadly blaze broke out at a Bronx apartment...

www.seattletimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
6sqft

How to help victims of the Bronx apartment building fire

Gov. Kathy Hochul, Mayor Eric Adams, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro and other leaders brief the press after Sunday’s deadly five-alarm fire Photo: Michael Appleton / Office of Mayoral Photography on Flickr. A five-alarm fire ignited in a residential tower in the Bronx on Sunday morning, killing 17 people, including...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Communal funeral planned Sunday for Bronx fire victims

NEW YORK (AP) — A communal funeral for victims of New York City’s deadliest fire in decades has been planned for Sunday, a week after the the blaze in the Bronx high-rise. The service is to be held at the Islamic Cultural Center in the Bronx, said Imam Musa Kabba of Masjid-Ur-Rahmah, the mosque where […]
BRONX, NY
abc17news.com

Victims of Bronx fire part of ‘close-knit community’

NEW YORK (AP) — The victims of a deadly apartment building fire in the Bronx included three young children who were part of a family that tried to make it down to safety but perished in the smoke. Fire officials say a malfunctioning electric space heater apparently started the fire Sunday that killed 17 people. The flames damaged only a small part of the 19-story building in the Bronx, but smoke poured through the apartment’s open door and into stairwells, blocking residents from escaping. A relative says that among the dead were three children of Haja Dukuray and Haji Dukuray from Gambia. The relative said he did not know if the children’s parents survived.
BRONX, NY
stljewishlight.org

Jewish groups rally for victims of deadly Bronx fire

(New York Jewish Week via JTA) — New York’s Jewish community is rallying for victims and first responders after the city’s deadliest fire in 30 years. Nineteen people, including nine children, were killed in the blaze in the Bronx, which raged through a 19-story high rise on East 181st Street, which was home to a large African immigrant community. Firefighters found victims on nearly every floor.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bronx#Fire Safety#Mosque#Sierra Leone#New York City#Accident#Ap#St Barnabas Hospital#Ems
The Jewish Press

Masbia, Shomrim Team to Help Bronx Fire Victims

Volunteers with the Masbia Kitchen Network, a nonprofit soup kitchen network and food pantry, and the Shomron civil protection organization teamed up to help the victims of a horrific fire that struck a large apartment building Sunday afternoon in the Bronx. “This is going to be one of the worst...
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Hostages safe after Texas synagogue standoff; captor dead

Four hostages are safe and their captor is dead after an hourslong standoff that began when the man took over services at a Texas synagogue where he could be heard ranting on a livestream and demanding the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted of trying to kill U.S. Army officers in Afghanistan One hostage held Saturday at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville was released during the standoff; three others got out about 9 p.m. when an FBI SWAT team entered the building, authorities said. The hostage taker was killed and FBI Special Agent in Charge Matt DeSarno...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BET

Female ‘Prison Bae’ Sets Social Media On Fire With Her Pictures

An incarcerated woman shared her prison photo over the Christmas holiday and has attracted tons of suitors online. “Merry Christmas from the Pretty Gangsta, #FreeMe #FreeNyla,” the Dec. 25 post from Nyla Murrell’s Facebook account said. By Tuesday (Dec. 28), it received more than 10,000 likes and over 4,600 shares.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

Louisiana Man Who Spent 47 Years In Prison Is Rearrested At Prison Gate On Day Of Parole

A Louisiana man who served 47 years in prison is still incarcerated nine months after his parole date and two court decisions ordering his release. On March 18, the Louisiana Board of Pardons and Committee on Parole voted unanimously to release Bobby Sneed from Angola Prison. Sneed was sentenced to life for his role in a 1974 fatal robbery. During the robbery, Sneed served as a lookout and did not witness the fatal shooting, but was charged with second-degree murder.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Influencer Who Dated Drug Dealers Was Just Arrested With 169 Baggies of Cocaine

MEXICO CITY — A reality TV star and aspiring reggaetón artist was arrested in Mexico City on Monday in a stolen car with over 150 bags of cocaine. Gabriela Castillo, 26, has been publicly linked romantically to multiple well-known gangsters in the Mexican capital in the past and was detained this week alongside an alleged member of a car theft ring, according to local media.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

911 call of Jason Walker shooting reveals nurse being ignored as she tried to save Black man shot by white police officer

The 911 call from the shooting of Jason Walker in Fayetteville, North Carolina has been released and revealed that a frustrated nurse was ignored as she tried to save him. Deputy Jeffrey Hash called 911 after he discharged his firearm on 8 January, shooting Mr Walker, who was BlackThe call lasted almost four minutes and Mr Hash, who was off-duty at the time, can be heard saying, “I just had a male jump on my vehicle and broke my windshield. I just shot him. I am a deputy sheriff”. “You said you shot him?” the emergency dispatcher asks. “Yes,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

South Dakota man arrested after his mother accidentally serves pot brownies at senior centre

A South Dakota man has been arrested and slapped with a felony drug charge after his mother unwittingly served his marijuana brownies to senior citizens at a community centre.A probable cause affidavit said that Michael James Koranda, 46, was arrested on 5 January after officers at the Bon Homme County Sheriff’s Office began to probe reports of “possible poisonings” at the Tabor Community Centre, reported NBC News.The probe came after dispatchers received a series of calls about possible poisonings involving senior citizens at a card game in the centre on 4 January.“An investigation into the incident led me to believe...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy