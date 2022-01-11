ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ayesha Curry Shuts Down “Ridiculous” Open Marriage﻿ Rumors With Steph Curry

By Mehera Bonner
Cover picture for the articleAyesha Curry and Steph Curry have been fielding some false rumors about their marriage, which first cropped up due to a @Deuxmoi blind item about a couple who aren’t “as faithful in love” as they seem. Per Complex, the full blind read, “Have it on good...

