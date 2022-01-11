NEW VIDEO: The Weeknd “Gasoline”

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand sent surveillance flights on Monday to assess damage in Tonga, isolated from the rest of the world after the eruption of a volcano that triggered a tsunami and blanketed the Pacific island with ash. Australia's Minister for the Pacific Zed Seselja...
Dubai, United Arab Emirates — A possible drone attack may have sparked an explosion that struck three oil tankers in Abu Dhabi and another fire at an extension of Abu Dhabi International Airport on Monday that killed three people and wounded six, police said. Abu Dhabi police identified the dead as two Indian nationals and one Pakistani. It did not identify the wounded, who police said suffered minor or moderate wounds.
The FBI identified the suspect who took four people hostage Saturday at a Colleyville, Texas, synagogue as Malik Faisal Akram, 44. Authorities said Saturday night that Akram had died, while all four hostages made it out alive. Akram was a British citizen, the FBI said. He arrived to the U.S....
Mark Schlissel has been removed as president of the University of Michigan due to an alleged "inappropriate relationship with a university employee," the school said Saturday on its website. The removal was effective "immediately," the University of Michigan Board of Regents said, adding that members learned on Dec. 8, 2021,...
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired two suspected ballistic missiles into the sea Monday in its fourth weapons launch this month, South Korea’s military said, with the apparent goal of demonstrating its military might amid paused diplomacy with the United States and pandemic border closures. South...
A hero's welcome greeted Novak Djokovic on his arrival back on home soil in Serbia on Monday after he was deported from Australia for failing to meet the country’s Covid-19 vaccination requirements. The world's No. 1 male player was greeted by journalists and supporters after landing in Belgrade, Serbia,...
COLLEYVILLE, Texas (AP) — U.S. and British authorities Monday continued an investigation into the weekend standoff at a Texas synagogue that ended with an armed British national dead and a rabbi crediting past security training for getting him and three members of his congregation out safely. Authorities identified the...
Washington — Long known as a holiday dedicated to service as "a day on, not a day off," this Martin Luther King Jr. Day is taking on renewed significance as voting rights legislation faces seemingly insurmountable hurdles in Congress. "Be engaged. Right now, it is about protecting, preserving and...
