ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Global company to establish $47M R&D center south east of Dayton

By John Bush
Dayton Business Journal
Dayton Business Journal
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The $47 million facility will create 58 jobs, generating $3.8 million in new...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, OH
Dayton, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South East#R D#Economic Forum
Dayton Business Journal

Real estate Leads - January 7, 2022

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
Dayton Business Journal

Dayton college to use $8.5M in relief funding to help students this spring

A local college will continue to support students with an additional $8.5 million in emergency relief funding for the spring term. Dayton-based Sinclair Community College is using its fourth installment of the federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) student share grant to assist students. Eligible expenses include food, housing, course materials, technology, health care and child care.
DAYTON, OH
Dayton Business Journal

18 Dayton-area startups to watch in 2022

Amid the unexpected and new challenges businesses faced during the height of the pandemic, many local businesses managed to plant their seeds and blossom bringing new products, ideas and innovations. The development of local startups is expected to continue as business owners reveal plans to take their companies to the...
ECONOMY
Dayton Business Journal

Liens & bankruptcies Leads - December 31, 2021

Learn which local businesses have recently filed for bankruptcy, unpaid income or unpaid payroll taxes. Mechanics' liens are included. Utilize this information to navigate opportunity and avoid risk. Contact us to have a custom Leads search with full data delivered to your inbox weekly.
ECONOMY
Dayton Business Journal

Dayton Business Journal

Dayton, OH
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
274K+
Views
ABOUT

The Dayton Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/dayton

Comments / 0

Community Policy