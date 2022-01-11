Windsor Castle no-fly zone to be put in place after security review

The Duke of Sussex has said he is unable to bring his family back to the UK because it is too dangerous without police protection.So what is the situation with Harry’s security and what legal action is he taking in relation to it?– Are Harry and his family covered by security arrangements currently?He and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, personally fund a private protection team in the US for their family.The Sussexes have signed multimillion-pound deals with Netflix and Spotify, with Harry telling Oprah Winfrey he secured these to pay for his security.But he and Meghan lost their taxpayer-funded...

U.K. ・ 1 DAY AGO