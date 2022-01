The West African Monetary Zone (WAMZ) has launched the Pan-African Payments and Settlement System (PAPSS) on 13 January in Ghana. The new system allows a buyer in one African country to make a payment in his or her national currency and the seller in another country receives payment in their local currency. Its commercial launch came after a successful pilot in the West African Monetary Zone (WAMZ) region. The WAMZ is a West-African economic and integration body with six countries, including Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Liberia, Nigeria and Sierra Leone.

ECONOMY ・ 4 HOURS AGO