Student injured in stabbing at Indiana high school

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Police are investigating a stabbing that left a high school student injured Tuesday morning in Indiana.

South Bend police were called to John Adams High School just after 8 a.m. and found a student wounded. The student was taken to a hospital and was last listed in stable condition.

Authorities told the South Bend Tribune that the incident happened in a bathroom. The school was been placed on lockdown as authorities investigated.

Chief Scott Ruszkowski told WNDU-TV that officers detained several minors for questioning after the stabbing. The circumstances leading to the incident remained unclear Tuesday afternoon.

About 1,900 students are enrolled at John Adams High School, which serves the ninth through 12th grades, according to school officials. The school is the largest public high school in the South Bend area, about 70 miles west of Chicago and 135 miles north of Indianapolis.

