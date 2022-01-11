ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia Voting Rights Coalitions: Kamala Harris And Joe Biden Should Stay Home

 5 days ago
Georgian Marxists Want Federal Control Of Election – Wonder Why?. Please Follow us on Gab, Minds, Telegram, Rumble, Gab TV, GETTR. President Joe Biden plans to deliver...

TIME

Democrats' Odds of Passing Voting Rights Reform Looked Bad Before Biden Went to the Hill—And Worse After He Left

Joe Biden spent more than three decades in the Senate. He understands its arcane rules. He once showed a prowess for shepherding complex legislation past obstinate Senators from both parties. But as he closes out his first year as President, Biden has failed to get two of his signature legislation efforts past Senators of his own party.
Biden And Harris Urge For Voting Rights Protections In Atlanta

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris visited Atlanta on Tuesday and delivered remarks that included their strongest statements against Republican-led subversion of democracy, as well as their strongest push for federal voting rights protections. The president and vice president gave their remarks at the Atlanta University Center Consortium, a joint venture of several HBCUs including Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College and Spelman College. The choice of location was symbolic, as the venue lies within the congressional district once represented by civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis, whose name is on one of the voting rights protection bills being debated in Congress.
Georgia GOP responds to Biden-Harris visit touting voting reform bills

ATLANTA - Republicans were on the defensive on Tuesday ahead of a trip by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to discuss the need for federal legislation to protect the right to vote. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told reporters Tuesday morning the voting reform measures pushed by...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Biden and Harris will travel to Georgia to promote bills targeting voting

(Washington, D.C.) -- The President and Vice President Harris will travel to Atlanta Tuesday to promote voting rights. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Senate passage of two voting rights bills is an urgent priority to protect the constitutional right to vote. She called it a fundamental right of all Americans of voting age. Psaki also labeled it a bedrock principle of American democracy. The White House has criticized efforts in many Republican-led states to change voting laws, including in Georgia, accusing those states of aiming to restrict voting.
Daily Mail

Mitt Romney says Biden is going down the same 'tragic' road as TRUMP by wanting to kill the filibuster and cast doubt on the 'reliability of elections' - and criticizes Dems who say it's racist

Republican Senator Mitt Romney tore into President Joe Biden and Democrats trying to pass federal voting rights legislation on Tuesday night, accusing them of undermining the 'reliability' of American elections in the process. The 2012 presidential candidate declared Biden was taking the same 'tragic road' as his predecessor Donald Trump...
Black Enterprise

Whoopi Goldberg Criticizes NBC’s Craig Melvin For Asking VP Kamala Harris If Liz Cheney Will Replace Her

On The View, Whoopi Goldberg blasted NBC anchor Craig Melvin for his questions toward Vice President Kamala Harris concerning the 2024 election. In an interview for NBC’s Today, Melvin asked Harris whether she’ll be President Joe Biden‘s running mate in 2024. Harris continued to show the poise and grace she has exhibited throughout her time in the White House in her response.
Fox News

Psaki mocked for saying Biden wasn't making 'human' comparison between GOP, segregationists in Atlanta speech

White House press secretary Jen Psaki was mocked for attempting to backpedal President Biden's widely-criticized speech linking political opponents of Democrat-backed voting bills on Capitol Hill to the nation's most infamous segregationists. During Friday's press briefing, Fox News' Peter Doocy grilled Psaki over Biden's inflammatory remarks made in Atlanta attacking...
Johns Creek Post

Johns Creek Post: News for the Creek and beyond.

 https://www.johnscreekpost.com

