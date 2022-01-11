Georgia Voting Rights Coalitions: Kamala Harris And Joe Biden Should Stay Home

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris visited Atlanta on Tuesday and delivered remarks that included their strongest statements against Republican-led subversion of democracy, as well as their strongest push for federal voting rights protections. The president and vice president gave their remarks at the Atlanta University Center Consortium, a joint venture of several HBCUs including Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College and Spelman College. The choice of location was symbolic, as the venue lies within the congressional district once represented by civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis, whose name is on one of the voting rights protection bills being debated in Congress.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO