A CEO is describing a balloon that glides through space for a few hours, cocktail bar included, before returning to earth with a gentle splash in the ocean as a yacht waits to pick up the passengers. This is met with nods all around, because this audience is used to imagining far-fetched possibilities. This is a gathering of techies with lots of ideas and the funds to execute them—and many of their inventions already exist today, ready to be unrolled. Welcome to a look into the future.

TRAVEL ・ 4 DAYS AGO