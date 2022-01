Retail companies made more dramatic innovations in 2020 and 2021 than they did over the past 20 years. Nexla announced today that in order to keep its employees and customers safe from the Omicron variant, it will withdraw from participation in the annual National Retail Federation (NRF) Retail’s Big Show happening January 16-18 in New York City. The NRF is a highly respected retail industry organization and its annual conference is the premier event of the year for leading retailers across the U.S. and globally.

RETAIL ・ 6 HOURS AGO