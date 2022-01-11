ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

US Sets COVID-19 Records Stoked by Omicron Variant

dallassun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States set a new single-day record of 1,483,656 new COVID-19 infections Monday, according to figures compiled by the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. The world leader in the total number of COVID-19 infections and deaths - with over 61.5 million and 839,500, respectively - is also poised to break...

www.dallassun.com

New Pittsburgh Courier

US Army Set To Unveil Its Vaccine That Protects From All Covid-19 Variants

The US Army is set to announce it has developed a single vaccine that provides protection against all variants of Covid-19 and the SARS virus. According to reports, scientists at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research have been working on the vaccine for two years and they believe they’ve completed it. The official announcement could come within the next few weeks, Defense One first reported.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#Cdc#Canada#Americans
The Independent

Fauci says US may be on ‘threshold’ of living with Covid

Dr Anthony Fauci said the US is approaching the “threshold” of living with Covid-19, with cases surging across the country.The chief medical adviser to the president, while speaking at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) on Tuesday, said almost everyone will be exposed to the highly-contagious Omicron variant but the vaccinated will fare better.“Omicron, with its extraordinary, unprecedented degree of efficiency of transmissibility, will ultimately find just about everybody,” he said.Dr Fauci added that there was no way the country was going to eradicate the virus given its nature to constantly mutate amid a large population of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
dallassun.com

US report on South China Sea is to mislead public, confuse right with wrong: China

Beijing [China], January 13 (ANI): After the US released a study on China's claim over South China Sea, Beijing on Thursday responded saying said that the United States report on international law is to "mislead the public, confuse right with wrong and upset the regional situation."Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin during a press briefing on Thursday said: "The study of the US side misrepresent international law to mislead the public, confuse right with wrong and upset the regional situation.""As a signatory to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), China sets great store by the Convention and earnestly observes the Convention in an rigid and responsible manner. The US refuses to join the Convention, but styles itself as the judge. It wantonly misrepresents the Convention and adopts double standards out of selfish gains. Such political manipulation is irresponsible and undermines international rule of law," the Foreign Minister Spokesperson said in a statement.
FOREIGN POLICY
dallassun.com

Poll reveals Americans biggest concern and it's not Covid

New survey suggests economic woes are continuing to overtake fears of the coronavirus pandemic in the US. A shrinking number of Americans name Covid-19 among their top concerns, according to recent polling, which indicates greater worry over a lagging economy and four decade-high price inflation than the ongoing health crisis.
IMMIGRATION
dallassun.com

Answers needed on how to beat pandemic, build post-COVID world: Xi

BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- Answers must be given to major, urgent questions of how to beat the pandemic and how to build the post-COVID world, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Monday. These are major issues of common concern to people around the world, Xi said while delivering a special...
PUBLIC HEALTH
dallassun.com

China's reluctance to export chemical fertilizer creates a crisis in Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], January 17 (ANI): Nepal is facing a shortage of chemical fertilizer due to the reluctance of China to supply the important agricultural component despite an agreement between the two sides. Nepal is an agricultural country, where agriculture is a key sector in income and employment generation and accounts...
AGRICULTURE
AFP

China drops plans to sell Olympic tickets as virus cases rise

China on Monday cancelled plans to sell tickets to the public for the Winter Olympics in Beijing, as the number of Covid-19 cases in the country reached its highest since March 2020. Organisers said last year there would be no international spectators at the Games -- partly due to China's weeks-long quarantine requirements -- but they had promised to allow domestic audiences. But those plans were scrapped on Monday as China reported 223 new infections just three weeks before the Winter Olympics are set to open. "In order to protect the health and safety of Olympic-related personnel and spectators, it was decided to adjust the original plan to sell tickets to the public and (instead) organise spectators to watch the Games on-site," the Beijing Olympic organising committee said in a statement.
SPORTS
Slate

Surgeon General on COVID: “Next Few Weeks Will Be Tough”

Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy warned Sunday that COVID-19 infections are set to continue increasing in much of the country and the “next few weeks will be tough.” Speaking as the number of daily COVID-19 cases passed 800,000, Murthy said there was reason to be optimistic cases would decrease in some parts of the country but others are still set to see an increase. “The challenge is that the entire country is not moving at the same pace,” Murthy said on CNN’s State of the Union. “The Omicron wave started later in other parts of the country. We shouldn’t expect a national peak in the coming days.”
PUBLIC HEALTH

